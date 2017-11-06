Novartis buys French cancer drug company

Novartis will pay $3.9 billion to acquire Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), a French radiopharmaceutical firm that makes cancer therapies and diagnostics. AAA’s sales in the first half of 2017 were only $78 million, but analysts suggest that Novartis may replace its patent-expired cancer therapy Sandostatin—which brings in $1.6 billion per year—with AAA’s Lutathera. That therapy was recently approved in Europe to treat gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, the cancer that killed Apple founder Steve Jobs in 2011.
