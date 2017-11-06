Obituary: Raymond Chang

Raymond Chang, 77, died on April 10 in Bainbridge Island, Wash.
“A prolific author, Raymond produced an assortment of books for nearly 50 years. Best known is his general chemistry textbook, first published in 1976 and now in its 12th edition. He was beloved by chemistry educators and enjoyed rock-star-like celebrity at meetings. Raymond’s enthusiasm for chemistry and his passion for teaching captured the imaginations of aspiring chemists and inspired countless students who were intimidated by chemistry. With only a few lines on an index card, he delivered eloquent lectures, punctuated with masterful chemical demonstrations and corny jokes. His teaching and mentoring were characterized by warmth, charm, and playfulness.”—Jay Thoman, Chip Lovett, and Dave Richardson, colleagues
Most recent title: professor of natural sciences, Williams College
Education: B.S., chemistry, Woolwich Polytechnic College at the University of London, 1962; Ph.D., physical chemistry, Yale University, 1966
Survivors: wife, Margaret; daughter, Elizabeth
