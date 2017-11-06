Obituary: Richard Saferstein

Richard Saferstein, 76, died on July 28 in Mount Laurel, N.J.
“Rich ran the N.J. State Police crime labs from 1970 to 1991. Upon his retirement in 1991, he started his own consulting business, which he was still working at full-time. He worked on numerous high-profile cases and wrote several forensic science textbooks, the most famous being “Criminalistics: An Introduction to Forensic Science.” This is the leading textbook in the field in the U.S. Richard appeared in over 1,000 courts as an expert witness and published numerous articles throughout his career.”—Gail Saferstein, wife
Most recent title: forensic science consultant
Education: B.S., chemistry, 1963, and Ph.D., organic chemistry, 1970, City College of New York
Survivors: wife, Gail; daughter, Sharon; son, Neal; two grandchildren
