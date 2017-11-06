Sumitomo licenses diabetes drug

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma will pay $42 million up front for the right to develop Poxel’s type 2 diabetes treatment imeglimin in several Asian countries, including Japan and China. Poxel is in talks with Japanese regulators about the design of three Phase III studies slated to begin there by the end of this year. Poxel is looking for a partner to develop the compound in the U.S. and Europe. While currently marketed diabetes drugs modulate glucose levels, Poxel’s drug increases the amount of glucose excreted in urine.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter