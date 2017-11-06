Synthetic Genomics boosts RNA vaccines

Synthetic Genomics has formed two partnerships to pursue RNA replicon-based vaccines, in which self-replicating RNA molecules encode multiple antigen proteins to produce an immune response. One partner, Arcturus Therapeutics, will share its RNA delivery system for an undisclosed payment plus milestones and royalties. Arcturus and Janssen recently agreed to develop hepatitis B treatments with the RNA delivery technology. Synthetic Genomics will also partner with Ceva Santé Animale to develop livestock vaccines.
