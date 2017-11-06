Three pharma service contractors acquire

Concept Life Sciences, an English drug discovery, development, and analytical services company, has acquired Aquila BioMedical, a Scottish preclinical contract research organization (CRO). Aquila focuses on drug development services in oncology, biomarker discovery, and target expression. CiToxLAB Group, a nonclinical CRO based in Evreux, France, purchased Xenometrics, a Stilwell, Kan.-basedCRO. It is the French firm’s third acquisition in North America, following LAB Research Group in 2011 and AccelLAB last year. And Almac Group of Northern Ireland acquired BioClin Laboratories, an Irish analytical services firm specializing in microbiology and bioanalysis.
