U.S. initiates probe into polyethylene terephthalate resin imports

The U.S. Department of Commerce is investigating whether imports of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin from Brazil, Indonesia, South Korea, Pakistan, and Taiwan are being sold in the U.S. market at less than fair value. “The U.S. market is the most open in the world, but we must ensure U.S. businesses and workers are treated fairly,” says Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. The U.S. International Trade Commission is expected to decide by Nov. 13 whether imports of the material, used to make plastic beverage containers, harm or threaten to harm the U.S. industry and its workforce. If they are found to do so, the Commerce Department would continue its investigation and make a preliminary decision by March 5, 2018. Foreign companies that price their products in the U.S. market below the cost of production or below prices in their home markets must pay antidumping duties. The investigation was launched in response to petitions filed by DAK Americas, Indorama Ventures USA, M&G Polymers USA, and Nan Ya Plastics America.