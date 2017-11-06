Undergraduates awarded organic chemistry research fellowships

The recipients of the 2017 ACS Division of Organic Chemistry Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowships (SURF) have been announced. They are Amanda Cowfer of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Alex Cusumano of North Carolina State University; Katherine Forbes of Occidental College; Margaret McEwan of Christopher Newport University; Lucas Oxtoby of the University of Wisconsin, Madison; Maximilian Palkowitz of Boston College; Ambarneil Saha of Cornell University; Holt Sakai of Yale University; and Emma Streff of Washington University in St. Louis.
The SURF program recognizes outstanding undergraduate scientists and provides support to carry out research at their respective colleges or universities in the summer between their junior and senior years. The awardees presented their research at Merck Research Laboratories in Boston on Aug. 30.
For more information about the program, visit organicdivision.org/surf.
