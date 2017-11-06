Obituary: Warren T. Francis

Warren T. Francis, 92, died on Feb. 18 in Oneonta, N.Y.
“Warren was a consummate engineer. In his 20s, and in his spare time, he built a jet engine in his garage. Later in life, he designed and built vacation houses on a Maine lake. Still later, as vice president of engineering at CS Industries and as an independent consultant, he designed and built CO2 purification plants throughout the southern U.S.”— Barbara B. Francis, wife
Most recent title: vice president of engineering, CS Industries
Education: B.S., chemical engineering, Bucknell University, 1945
Survivors: wife, Barbara; daughters, Catherine and Sarah; sons, James and David
