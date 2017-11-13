Air Products invests again in Chinese coal gasification

Air Products has signed an agreement with Yankuang Group to build a $3.5 billion coal gasification plant in Yulin, China. The deal was signed in Beijing before Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald J. Trump. A joint-venture majority owned by Air Products will build gasification, syngas cleanup, and air separation units by 2021. The syngas will provide feedstock for as much as 4 million metric tons per year of chemicals and liquid fuels. In September, Air Products formed a similar, $1.3 billion gas-to-liquids venture with Lu’An Clean Energy.
