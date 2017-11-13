How chemists are responding to the opioid epidemic

November 13, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 45
Tamper-resistant pills, rapid analysis of street drugs, and novel nonopioid analgesics are just some ways the community is fighting the crisis
The big economic downturn derailed careers and drove many out of chemistry altogether
Plastics in our vehicles will become increasingly specialized as cars lose their drivers and go electric
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning cycles through the chemistry used to wash our delicates
Frankfurt expo showcases a transformation in contract R&D and manufacturing of drug ingredients
Groups seek standards to ensure safety and quality
Findings contradict classical view that ice nuclei have ordered hexagonal structure