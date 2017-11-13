Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 13, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 45

Tamper-resistant pills, rapid analysis of street drugs, and novel nonopioid analgesics are just some ways the community is fighting the crisis

Volume 95 | Issue 45
Consumer Safety

How chemists are responding to the opioid epidemic

Tamper-resistant pills, rapid analysis of street drugs, and novel nonopioid analgesics are just some ways the community is fighting the crisis

10 years after the Great Recession, chemists reflect on the ‘lost generation’

The big economic downturn derailed careers and drove many out of chemistry altogether

Plastics makers plot the future of the car

Plastics in our vehicles will become increasingly specialized as cars lose their drivers and go electric

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Periodic graphics: The chemistry of dry cleaning

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning cycles through the chemistry used to wash our delicates

  • Business

    Growth strategies for pharmaceutical chemical makers on display at CPhI

    Frankfurt expo showcases a transformation in contract R&D and manufacturing of drug ingredients

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Cleaning up cannabis

    Groups seek standards to ensure safety and quality

Science Concentrates

image name
Modeling

Ice forms from disordered seeds, modeling study shows

Findings contradict classical view that ice nuclei have ordered hexagonal structure

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Bird brains, wasted

 

