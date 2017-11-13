Borealis plans polypropylene boost

Austrian chemical maker Borealis plans to expand capacity at its European polypropylene plants in a series of projects that will be completed by 2022. Additional propylene production in Kallo, Belgium, where the company is planning a 750,000-metric-ton-per-year propane dehydrogenation plant, will enable the polymer expansions, the firm says. European supplies of polypropylene aren’t keeping up with demand, says Borealis, which will use the new output for packaging and automotive applications.
