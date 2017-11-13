ExxonMobil mulls southern China complex

ExxonMobil will work with officials from the southern Chinese city of Huizhou to evaluate the construction of a petrochemical complex worth billions of dollars. The partners are disclosing few details other than to say the project would feature a large ethylene cracker and downstream facilities. ExxonMobil already owns a 25% stake in a venture with Saudi Aramco and Sinopec that operates a refinery and petrochemical complex in Shandong, on China’s east coast.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter