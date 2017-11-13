Fujifilm invests more in Texas and England

Fujifilm will spend $28 million to further increase biopharmaceutical capacity at its contract manufacturing plants in Texas and England. In College Station, Texas, the Japanese company will build a new plant to produce monoclonal antibodies. In Redcar, England, Fujifilm will expand the production area and install new manufacturing equipment. In April, the company announced a $130 million investment at the two sites.
