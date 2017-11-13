GSK recruits R&D head from Calico

Patrick Vallance, GlaxoSmithKline’s president of R&D, will leave the British drug giant in March 2018 to become the U.K. government’s chief scientific adviser. To fill his spot, GSK has recruited Hal Barron, current president of R&D at Calico, the secretive aging biology firm funded by Alphabet, Google’s parent company. Barron was previously chief medical officer at Roche. He will remain in San Francisco to boost GSK’s R&D business development in the city.
