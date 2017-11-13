Inovyn expands chlorine in Germany

Ineos’s Inovyn chlorovinyls business plans to install a new membrane-cell chlorine plant at its site in Cologne, Germany. Set to be completed by 2021, the project will add chlorine production that will feed Ineos’s propylene oxide plant, also in Cologne. Inovyn recently converted a mercury-cell chlorine plant in Stenungsund, Sweden, to membrane technology and completed a membrane-cell expansion in Antwerp, Belgium. Other firms have been investing in chlorine in Germany. A chlorine cell conversion is allowing AkzoNobel to expand chloromethane capacity. And Inovyn competitor Vinnolit is installing a new membrane chlorine unit.
