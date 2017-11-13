Obituary: George W. Hubler

George W. Hubler, 94, died on Aug. 24 in Lyerly, Ga.
“Our father loved to tell the story of how he was assigned to work on the Manhattan Project during WWII. After basic training, he was told to take a train to Knoxville and call a phone number. Two military police officers picked him up and took him to Oak Ridge, Tenn., where he worked in the Electromagnetic Isotope Separation Plant. His job was to monitor quality control of uranium-235 that was used in the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945. When asked about his work there, he would only say that it helped end the war.”—Cynthia Hubler, daughter
Most recent title: chemist, Georgia Kraft (now International Paper)
Education: B.S., chemistry, Haverford College, 1943
Survivors: daughters, Cynthia and Pamela Bulman; son, Howard
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter