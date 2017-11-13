Obituary: James Nichol

James (Charlie) Nichol, 95, died on June 20 in Duluth, Minn.
“Charlie, a 70-year ACS member, was a true scholar and innovator, as evidenced by his being hired to establish the chemistry graduate program at the University of Minnesota, Duluth. He was one of the most positive people you could meet; his cheerful greeting, ‘My, isn’t it a wonderful day?’ would echo down the hall even when it was –40 °F outside.”—Don Harriss, friend and colleague
Most recent title: professor of chemistry and biochemistry, University of Minnesota, Duluth
Education: B.S., organic chemistry, University of Alberta; Ph.D., physical chemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison, 1949
Survivors: daughter, Lynda Parrella; son, Jim
