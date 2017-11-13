Obituary: John H. Meiser

John H. Meiser, 78, died on Aug. 10 in Muncie, Ind.
“John was a beloved educator at Ball State University for 46 years. He was also coauthor of the landmark Laidler and Meiser “Physical Chemistry” textbook, translated into several languages through its multiple editions and used worldwide. John also coauthored several general chemistry books. He conducted research at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Argonne National Laboratory. John was a true Renaissance scientist with a zest for life and an insatiable curiosity and unparalleled wanderlust. He traveled across six continents and was an avid aviation enthusiast. He was deeply religious and a dedicated teacher, researcher, mentor, and colleague. His personality was a blend of Sheldon Cooper, MacGyver, and Yoda.”—James Rybarczyk, friend and colleague
Most recent title: professor emeritus, Ball State University
Education: B.S., chemistry, Xavier University, 1961; Ph.D., physical chemistry, University of Cincinnati, 1966
Survivors: wife, Enya Flores-Meiser; daughters, Maria Cristina, Maria Teresa, and Maria Katharina; three grandchildren
