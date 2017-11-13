Obituary: Louis S. Campisi

Louis S. Campisi, 81, died on July 5 in the Bronx, N.Y.
“Dr. Campisi taught chemistry for more than 50 years at Iona College, where he was admired and respected by faculty and students. He enjoyed spending time with his family. An avid Mets and Giants fan and beach lover, he was proud of his Italian culture and enjoyed the music of Louis Prima and Frank Sinatra. Sunday sauce and pickled olives were his specialty, as well as applying his chemical skills in occasional forays into wine making. His jokes, stories, and willingness to listen will be missed.”—Jerome S. Levkov, colleague and friend
Most recent title: professor, Iona College
Education: B.S., chemistry, City College of New York, 1956; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, Fordham University, 1965
Survivors: wife, Catherine; daughter, Jennifer Defeo; sons, Louis, Mark, and William; nine grandchildren
