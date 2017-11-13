Obituary: Mary E. Thompson

Mary E. Thompson, 89, died on June 25 in St. Paul.
“Sister Mary was recognized by her students and colleagues as a superb role model for women pursuing science careers. She challenged students to engage in demanding research projects and to continue their education at the graduate level. This commitment led to her receiving the ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences in 1997. She will be remembered for her devotion to the ACS Minnesota Local Section, where she served as councilor; Phi Beta Kappa; where she served as a senator; and the Midwestern Association of Chemistry Teachers in Liberal Arts Colleges, where she served as president and secretary-treasurer.”—James Wollack, friend and colleague
Most recent title: chair and professor of chemistry, College of St. Catherine
Education: B.A., chemistry, College of St. Catherine, 1953; M.S., physical chemistry, University of Minnesota, 1958; Ph.D., physical inorganic chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1964
Survivors: nephews, Tom Harris and Lee Harris; niece, Debbie McAnaw
