Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Obituary: Mary E. Thompson

by Linda Wang
November 13, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Mary E. Thompson, 89, died on June 25 in St. Paul.

“Sister Mary was recognized by her students and colleagues as a superb role model for women pursuing science careers. She challenged students to engage in demanding research projects and to continue their education at the graduate level. This commitment led to her receiving the ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences in 1997. She will be remembered for her devotion to the ACS Minnesota Local Section, where she served as councilor; Phi Beta Kappa; where she served as a senator; and the Midwestern Association of Chemistry Teachers in Liberal Arts Colleges, where she served as president and secretary-treasurer.”—James Wollack, friend and colleague

Most recent title: chair and professor of chemistry, College of St. Catherine

Education: B.A., chemistry, College of St. Catherine, 1953; M.S., physical chemistry, University of Minnesota, 1958; Ph.D., physical inorganic chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1964

Survivors: nephews, Tom Harris and Lee Harris; niece, Debbie McAnaw

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carol Seibold
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Steven C. Welch
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Melvin D. Joesten

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE