Obituary: William J. Sheppard

William J. Sheppard, 86, died on July 24 in Grandview Heights, Ohio.
“After completing his Ph.D. under professor P. D. Bartlett at Harvard University, Bill taught for several years at Swarthmore College before joining Battelle Memorial Institute in Columbus, Ohio. His career of more than 20 years at Battelle focused on economic analysis of the chemical industry, including cost-benefit analysis of environmental regulations and biomass as an alternative source of energy. His work at Battelle included overseas assignments in Iran and Venezuela, which helped fuel his lifelong love of travel. In his retirement, Bill continued to travel and enjoyed spending time with family and listening to music.”—George S. Sheppard, son
Most recent title: senior scientist, Battelle Memorial Institute
Education: B.A., chemistry, Oberlin College, 1952; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Harvard University, 1959
Survivors: wife, Eva; daughter, Margaret A. Sheppard-Kelly; son, George; five grandchildren
