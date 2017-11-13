Provivi, NBD get investment from BASF

BASF is among the investors in two chemistry-based start-ups. Along with DuPont Pioneer and venture capital firms, BASF is participating in a $31.5 million series B funding round for Provivi, which is developing pheromones for pest control. Provivi was one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2015. Separately, BASF is leading an $8 million series B financing round in NBD Nanotechnologies, a developer of additives and coatings that modify surfaces with properties such as repellency and adhesion.
