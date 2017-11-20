ACS-Hach Professional Development Grants available

Applications are being accepted for the ACS-Hach Professional Development Grant. The up to $1,500 award supports professional development experiences for secondary chemistry teachers. Grants may be used for conference or workshop registration fees, travel expenses, tuition and educational expenses for new or upcoming courses, books and online instructional resources, and substitute teacher pay. Applicants must be a high school chemistry educator teaching in a U.S. or U.S. territory school. The deadline to apply is Jan. 4, 2018. For more information, visit www.acs.org/hach.
