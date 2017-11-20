Meet the plants and animals that help scientists keep watch over the environment

November 20, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 46
Sentinel species track pollutants and the effects of climate change
Cover image:
Credit:
Sentinel species track pollutants and the effects of climate change
Nearly every reaction tried so far runs faster in droplets than in bulk
Industry chemist Nathan Allen spends his spare time creating a place for open, civil debate about science online
Small battery makers hope to prove lithium-ion alternatives’ worth by first energizing internet of things devices
Refineries and petrochemical plants spewed tons of extra emissions
Small molecule repairs some synapse function in lead-exposed rats, study shows