November 20, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 46

Sentinel species track pollutants and the effects of climate change

Volume 95 | Issue 46
Environment

Meet the plants and animals that help scientists keep watch over the environment

Sentinel species track pollutants and the effects of climate change

Microdroplets rev up chemical reactions

Nearly every reaction tried so far runs faster in droplets than in bulk

Head moderator of Reddit’s science community says chemists need to be more active online

Industry chemist Nathan Allen spends his spare time creating a place for open, civil debate about science online

  • Energy Storage

    Solid-state batteries inch their way toward commercialization

    Small battery makers hope to prove lithium-ion alternatives’ worth by first energizing internet of things devices

  • Environment

    Tropical Storm Harvey sparked huge huff of air pollution in Texas

    Refineries and petrochemical plants spewed tons of extra emissions

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

Could a pill one day reverse some of the damage lead inflicts on the brain?

Small molecule repairs some synapse function in lead-exposed rats, study shows

Business & Policy Concentrates

