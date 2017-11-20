Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

ACS hosts international chapters conference in Asia

by Christopher LaPrade, ACS staff
November 20, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Fraser Stoddart.
Credit: Christopher LaPrade
Fraser Stoddart talked about outreach during his plenary lecture at the inaugural APICC in South Korea.

A nearly two-year planning process to bring together chemistry practitioners and American Chemical Society members in the Asia-Pacific region culminated in the inaugural ACS Asia-Pacific International Chapters Conference (APICC) Nov. 5–8 in Jeju, South Korea.

The general chemistry conference, organized by 10 ACS international chemical sciences chapters in the Asia-Pacific region, was hosted by the ACS South Korea Chapter under the direction of Yung Doug Suh of the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology and Sungkyunkwan University, who served as general-secretary of the meeting.

“This conference brought ACS to the Asia-Pacific,” says conference chair Agnes Rimando of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “There’s nothing more rewarding than to see chemists in the region who may not be able to present at an ACS national meeting in the U.S. happily participate and present new research findings.” APICC was held alongside the 2017 High Performance Liquid Chromatography meeting.

Inspiration for a regional gathering of chemistry practitioners came out of the 2015 International Chapters Summit held during the Pacifichem meeting, which brings together chemical societies in the Pacific Basin. With more than 12,000 members in the Asia-Pacific region, ACS has signaled a commitment to helping members advance their chemistry in the region. Suh adds that “APICC has the ability to broaden the horizon of ACS in the Asia-Pacific.”

“It was gratifying for me to see chemistry practitioners share their work and network across borders,” says Ellene Tratras Contis, chair of the ACS Committee on International Activities and a chemistry professor at Eastern Michigan University.

Fraser Stoddart, best known for his 2016 Nobel Prize-winning work on molecular machines, gave a plenary lecture titled “My Journey to Stockholm.” “Life is not always a bowl of cherries,” Stoddart emphasized during his lecture. He shared the challenges, both personally and professionally, that took him on his route to the annals of chemical history. A scientific communicator known for his prolific tweets, Stoddart encouraged greater collaboration and mentorship in the chemistry community and said he wants to see more chemists share their science with the public.

In the spirit of chemistry outreach, the ACS South Korea Chapter hosted two Chemistry Festivals in conjunction with APICC for roughly 250 students.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Romania American Chemical Society International Chemical Sciences Chapter celebrates 10 years
ACS conference in Doha strengthens regional research community
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS strengthens ties in the Middle East

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE