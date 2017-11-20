Avista boosts drug active capacity

Avista Pharma Solutions has doubled active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production capacity at its Longmont, Colo., site. As part of the project, the company upgraded three API manufacturing suites and added a fourth. Avista was formed in 2015 when Ampersand Capital Partners combined Array BioPharma’s chemistry facility in Longmont with Scynexis’s contract R&D assets in Research Triangle Park, N.C., and Accuratus Lab Services in Eagan, Minn.
