BASF will sponsor Greentown incubator

Greentown Labs in Somerville, Mass., calls itself the largest cleantech start-up incubator in the U.S. Now, BASF will be the founding sponsor of Greentown’s new Global Center for Cleantech Innovation. The addition will include a 24-bench wet lab space for innovations in water, materials, and green chemistry. It will expand the incubator into a 9,300-m2 campus complete with prototyping lab space, offices for more than 100 start-ups, electric and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle charging, and an event space.
