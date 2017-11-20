BP backs U.S. waste-to-fuel firm

BP will invest $30 million in Fulcrum BioEnergy to accelerate Fulcrum’s plans to develop second and third waste-to-jet-fuel plants. Fulcrum’s first facility is under construction in Nevada; the $205 million gasification operation will take in municipal solid waste and produce 38 million L of jet fuel annually. BP has also agreed to buy 190 million L of fuel per year for 10 years. Fulcrum’s other partners are United Airlines, Cathay Pacific, and Waste Management.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter