Bill Gates invests in Alzheimer’s research

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates has put $50 million into the Dementia Discovery Fund, a venture capital fund that invests in new drugs for Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Gates told the news organization Reuters that he will also invest $50 million directly in start-ups researching Alzheimer’s. In his blog, Gates points to the finding that people have a nearly 50% chance of developing the disease if they live into their mid-80s.
