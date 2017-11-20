Blavatnik Foundation presents regional awards

Two chemical scientists are among the winners of the 2017 Blavatnik Regional Awards for Young Scientists, given annually by the Blavatnik Family Foundation to outstanding postdoctoral scientists from institutions in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.
Chao Lu of Rockefeller University is being honored for his work in identifying chromosomal modifications leading to tumor formation.
Andrew Ilott of New York University is being honored for his development of magnetic resonance imaging techniques to better understand mechanisms of battery failure.
Each winner will receive $30,000 in unrestricted funds.
