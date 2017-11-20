CRISPR antibiotics company raises cash

Locus Biosciences has raised $19 million in a series A funding round to develop antibiotics with CRISPR. While most gene-editing companies are working with CRISPR/Cas9 to make fine-tuned cuts in human DNA, Research Triangle Park, N.C.-based Locus is using a version of CRISPR, called CRISPR/Cas3, that acts more like a chainsaw, tearing up precisely targeted bacterial DNA. Investors include Tencent Holdings, Abstract Ventures, and the North Carolina Biotechnology Center.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter