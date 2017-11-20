Chemists elected to National Academy of Medicine

Six ACS members were elected last month to the National Academy of Medicine.
The newly elected chemists are Charles Lieber of Harvard University; Christopher N. Bowman of the University of Colorado, Boulder; Arup Chakraborty of Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Ben Cravattof Scripps Research Institute California.
They are among 80 new members elected this year. The National Academy of Medicine addresses critical issues in health, science, medicine, and policy.
