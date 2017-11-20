Chemists win NIH Director’s Award

Three chemists are among the winners of the 2017 NIH Director’s Transformative Research Award, which provides support for exceptionally innovative and unconventional research projects.
Anne M. Andrews is a professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences and chemistry and biochemistry at the University of California, Los Angeles, and an associate editor for ACS Chemical Neuroscience. Her research is on the use of in vivo neurotransmitter monitoring to understand the serotonin systems.
Daniel T. Chiu is a professor of chemistry at the University of Washington. His research is on developing new tools for interfacing with biological systems at the nanometer scale.
Joshua C. Vaughan is an assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Washington. His research focuses on methods and probes for nanoscale biological imaging.
