Fire shuts down BASF vitamin output

Because of a fire at the end of last month in a plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany making the feedstock citral, BASF is unable to supply customers with vitamins A and E and several carotenoids. The vitamin units were undergoing routine repairs and were unaffected by the fire. But the repair and restart of the fire-damaged citral plant will take “several weeks,” BASF says. Supplies of citral and isoprenol-based aroma ingredients will also be affected, the firm adds.
