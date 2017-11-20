Indorama to buy Portuguese PTA plant

The Thai polyester giant Indorama Ventures is purchasing Artlant PTA, which runs a purified terephthalic acid plant in Sines, Portugal. The facility has the capacity for 700,000 metric tons per year of the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) raw material, making it Europe’s second-largest PTA plant. It was commissioned in 2012 by the polyester maker La Seda de Barcelona, which went bankrupt about a year later. Indorama says the plant helps back-integrate its PET business.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter