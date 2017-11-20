Obituary: Isabella Karle

Isabella Karle, 95, died on Oct. 3 in Arlington, Va.
“She solved one important structure after another. The range of molecules which people brought to her hoping for a crystal structure solution was notable. They were related to toxins, malaria and other medical maladies, carcinogens, and explosives, to name only a few.”—Louis Massa, colleague and friend
Most recent title: chief scientist, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory
Education: B.S., chemistry, 1941, and Ph.D., physical chemistry, 1944, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Survivors: daughters, Louise Karle Hanson, Jean Karle Dean, and Madeleine Karle Tawney; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter