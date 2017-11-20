Obituary: Kurt Mislow

Kurt Mislow, 94, died on Oct. 5 in Princeton, N.J.
“Kurt Mislow was a scholar of the very highest rank, a dedicated and gifted teacher, and a much admired leader within our community. He exemplified the teacher-scholar ethos that we all aspire to. He will be sadly missed both in our department and by the chemistry community generally.”—Tom Muir, colleague and friend
Most recent title: emeritus professor of chemistry, Princeton University
Education: B.S., chemistry, Tulane University, 1944; Ph.D., chemistry, California Institute of Technology, 1947
Survivors: wife, Jacqueline; son, Christopher; grandsons, Max and John
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter