Lilly spreads out in New York City

Eli Lilly & Co. cut the ribbon last week on immuno-oncology labs for 40 researchers at the Alexandria Center for Life Science, a two-tower life sciences research facility on the East River in Manhattan. Lilly, the anchor tenant at the Alexandria Center, arrived in 2010 and added a second bank of labs in 2015 focused on immune-system oncology. Jan M. Lundberg, president of Lilly Research Laboratories, said the newest labs are intended to make the company’s research more “efficient and competitive” and to locate it “in an environment in which, just outside our center, are tremendous opportunities to collaborate with leading clinical centers.” The center’s neighbors include Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Weill Cornell Medicine.
