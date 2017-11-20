Novartis expands gene-editing program

A collaboration with Bedford, Mass.-based Homology Medicines will expand gene-editing research at Novartis. Homology’s gene-editing technique relies on recently discovered variants of adeno-associated viruses rather than on CRISPR. AAVs induce homologous recombination in a cell’s genome to swap out an old piece of DNA for a new one. The goal is to treat genetic blood and eye diseases. The financial terms are not disclosed, but Novartis previously invested in Homology as part of the firm’s $83.5 million series B funding.
