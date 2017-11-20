Organic division presents awards

The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry has named the winners of the 2017 Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of organic chemistry from bachelor’s or master’s chemists pursuing careers in industry or government.
The winners are Ann M. Buysse of Dow AgroSciences, Kenneth J. DiRico of Pfizer, Junying Fan of Bristol-Myers Squibb, William Farrell of Pfizer, Pete Johnson of Dow AgroSciences, Toufike Kanouni of Celgene Quanticel Research, Ryan Linder of Eli Lilly & Co., John C. Murray of Pfizer, Sean Neville of Gilead Sciences, John K. Pratt of Abbvie, Jeffrey G. Varnes of AstraZeneca, Cheng Wang of Merck & Co., and Leonard L. Winneroski of Eli Lilly & Co.
Nominations for the 2018 awards are due Jan. 15, 2018. For more information, visit www.organicdivision.org/taoc.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter