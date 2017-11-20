Patterson-Crane Award available

The ACS Dayton and Columbus Sections seek nominations for the 2018 Austin M. Patterson-E. J. Crane Award for outstanding contributions to chemical information. The award includes a $3,000 honorarium.
Nominations must include a one- to three-page letter highlighting contributions by the nominee to the field of chemical information, biographical information about the nominee, a bibliography of publications and presentations relevant to the award, and a seconding letter.
Nominations must be received by Jan. 31, 2018, and should be sent to strohalaki@gmail.com.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter