Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Peter J. Dunn Award to Lipshutz and Handa

by Linda Wang
November 20, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Handa
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Sachin Handa
Sachin Handa.
Credit: Courtesy of Sachin Handa

Bruce Lipshutz, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and Sachin Handa, assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Louisville, are the recipients of the Peter J. Dunn Award for Green Chemistry & Engineering Impact in the Pharmaceutical Industry.

Lipshutz
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Bruce Lipshutz
Bruce Lipshutz.
Credit: Courtesy of Bruce Lipshutz

The award, presented by the ACS Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable, recognizes outstanding implementation of green chemistry and engineering in the pharmaceutical industry that have led to improvements, such as in safety or to the environment.

Lipshutz and Handa are being honored for their work in developing environmentally friendly catalysts that reduce the amount of palladium needed to carry out cross-coupling reactions for pharmaceutical applications. Palladium is not only expensive, but it is also considered to be an endangered metal.

The pair will be honored at the 22nd Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference in June 2018. The award includes up to $2,500 for travel expenses to attend the meeting.

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE