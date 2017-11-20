Peter J. Dunn Award to Lipshutz and Handa

Bruce Lipshutz, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and Sachin Handa, assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Louisville, are the recipients of the Peter J. Dunn Award for Green Chemistry & Engineering Impact in the Pharmaceutical Industry.
The award, presented by the ACS Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable, recognizes outstanding implementation of green chemistry and engineering in the pharmaceutical industry that have led to improvements, such as in safety or to the environment.
Lipshutz and Handa are being honored for their work in developing environmentally friendly catalysts that reduce the amount of palladium needed to carry out cross-coupling reactions for pharmaceutical applications. Palladium is not only expensive, but it is also considered to be an endangered metal.
The pair will be honored at the 22nd Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference in June 2018. The award includes up to $2,500 for travel expenses to attend the meeting.
