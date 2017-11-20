Obituary: Robert H. Perry Jr.

Robert H. Perry Jr., 89, died on July 1 in San Carlos, Calif.
“Although he probably had it memorized, Bob carried the periodic table in his wallet. He was sole or lead inventor on numerous patents. He developed specifications for magnetic tape storage that are now industry standards. A lifelong learner, he enjoyed travel and languages. Whether solving a technical problem or eradicating a recalcitrant stain from a patio, he always had the right tools for the job and perseverance to see it through. With his wife Aggie by his side for 66 years, he pursued a life of curiosity and generosity.”—Susann Doenges, niece
Most recent title: director of the Advanced Development Magnetic Tape Division, Ampex
Education: B.S., chemistry, Baylor University, 1948; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Texas, Austin, 1952
Survivor: wife, Agnes
