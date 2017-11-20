Obituary: Ronald Breslow

Ronald Breslow, 86, died on Oct. 25 in New York City.
“He was an intellectual giant. Talking with Ronald about science was like a chess match—one where your opponent was always four moves ahead of you. It was frustrating at first but then so much fun. What I remember most vividly was his kindness for his family, his colleagues, and everyone in his group. He lived an amazing life and will be deeply missed.”—Alanna Schepartz, colleague and friend
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, Columbia University
Education: B.A., chemistry, 1952, and Ph.D., chemistry, 1955, Harvard University
Survivors: wife, Esther; daughters, Karen and Stephanie
