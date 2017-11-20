Tropical Storm Harvey sparked huge huff of air pollution in Texas

Refineries and petrochemical facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast shut down before Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall on Aug. 25. But even with a few days’ warning, such unplanned shutdowns can result in chemical emissions that exceed air pollution permit levels.
In all, 2.6 million kg of chemicals were released from Aug. 23 to Sept. 25, according to an interactive database published by Greenpeace and based on reports that companies provided to Texas environmental officials. Some 690,000 kg of emissions were deemed particularly hazardous by Greenpeace and include benzene, 1,3-butadiene, ethylbenzene, hexane, hydrogen sulfide, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, toluene, and xylenes.
Twelve companies emitted 90% of all pollution released, according to the data.
Ten companies released 90% of the most hazardous chemicals. Most of those ten were refineries, but one pipeline and distribution facility, Magellan Midstream Partners’ Galena Park terminal, emitted one-third of all hazardous chemicals.
Among hazardous chemicals released, nearly all emissions were beyond the amounts allowed under the companies’ air pollution permits.
Nearly all facilities are located in communities with above-average rates of poverty and with disproportionate shares of people of color, Greenpeace notes, citing data from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.
The database was prepared by researcher Connor Gibson and is available at gpusa-research.org.
Jeff Johnson is a freelance journalist in Washington, D.C.
12 companies responsible for 90% of total air pollution (kg)
Magellan
Midstream Partners
1,147,234
Valero Energy
262,789
Saudi Aramco
199,238
Dow Chemical
159,955
Ineos
110,727
Kinder Morgan
75,322
Formosa
Plasitcs
72,889
Royal
Dutch Shell
52,161
Total S.A.
70,636
ExxonMobil
59,388
LyondellBasell
52,049
Enbridge
52,383
Total = 2,314,769
Breakdown of Magellan
Midstream Partners emissions (kg)
Isopentane
106,317
2,3-Dimethyl-
butane
81,858
Butanes
70,467
Pentanes
65,773
Other
449,335
Xylenes
97,975
Octane
35,098
Cyclopentane
64,813
1,2,4-Trimethyl-
5-ethylbenzene
45,414
Toluene
84,094
1,3,5-Trimethylbenzene
46,087
Emissions amount permitted (kg)
Biggest emitters of hazardous chemicals
Amount emitted that exceeded permits (kg)
Valero Energy
Dow
Magellan Midstream Partners
586
23,911
586
109,990
Emitted 16,879 kg of
nitrogen oxides but permit
limits vary by application
and location.
5,870
5,216
16,883
31,148
Sulfur dioxide
Ethylbenzene
Benzene
Hexane
586
586
Saudi Aramco
SK Capital Partners
97,389
83,508
945
Emitted 4,239 kg of
1,3-butadiene but did not
exceed permitted limit of
12,519 kg.
Xylenes
Toluene
Hydrogen sulfide
Note: Permitted values calculated assuming continuous operation for 276 hours
