Obituary: William B. Hillig

William B. Hillig, 93, died on Sept. 17 in Ballston Lake, N.Y.
“Bill worked on the Manhattan Project and was at Bikini for Operation Crossroads. He was a research scientist at GE for 37 years, with 12 patents and more than 70 papers on crystal growth, fracture propagation in brittle materials, high-temperature ceramics and composites, and composite biomaterials. After retirement, he spent a year in Germany as an Alexander von Humboldt fellow, then joined the materials science department at RPI. A 67-year member of ACS, he also joined the Materials Research Society, was a fellow of the American Ceramic Society and AAAS, and a founding member of the German Composites Society.”—Kurt W. Hillig II, son
Most recent title: research professor, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Education: B.S., chemistry, 1944, and Ph.D., physical chemistry, 1953, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Survivors: wife, Beth; daughter, Christine McKeen; sons, Kurt and Karl; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren
