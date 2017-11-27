Boehringer provides access to molecules

Boehringer Ingelheim has begun offering outside scientists free access to select preclinical molecules for nonclinical investigation on an online platform called opnME.com. Most molecules are offered without intellectual property agreements. Boehringer is also offering a crowdsourcing service on the site through which scientists submit proposals for projects that can be developed with the company’s researchers. The platform follows other moves at the firm to promote collaboration, including Research Beyond Borders, a research partnership initiative, and the Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund.
