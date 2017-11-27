Advertisement

November 27, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 47

With sometimes offbeat technology, innovators seek to extract certain chemicals from municipal waste

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 95 | Issue 47
All Issues

Business

Tapping sewage as a source of useful materials

With sometimes offbeat technology, innovators seek to extract certain chemicals from municipal waste

How science may help us smell the past

Characterizing artifacts’ odors provides insight on history and conservation

The RNA drug hunters

Academics, biotech start-ups, and big pharma companies are designing small molecules that target RNA

  • Education

    To share a love of chemistry, it helps to have a ton of stunning photos

    Theodore Gray talks about his series of chemistry books and their companion apps

  • Business

    With prodding, retailers push chemical policies

    Advocacy groups’ ratings prompt more companies to disclose and reduce chemicals of concern

  • Policy

    Chemists gain influence in China

    Top Communist Party ruling committee includes numerous scientists

Science Concentrates

Materials

What’s glass, and how are modern-day researchers enhancing its properties?

Easily tailored through chemistry, the vintage material plays a crucial role in applications old and new

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Holiday gift ideas

 

Job listings

