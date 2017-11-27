Advertisement

Business

Business Roundup

November 27, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 47
BYK, the additives and instruments business of Altana, is investing $50 million at its Gonzales, Texas, facility to expand modified phyllosilicate rheology additives. The company is also establishing a rheology modifier R&D center.

Tronox has named Jeffry N. Quinn, 58, president and CEO as of Dec. 1. Quinn led Solutia from 2004 until Eastman Chemical acquired it in 2012. He succeeds interim Tronox CEO Peter Johnston.

DuPont is increasing capacity to compound its Zytel nylon resins at its site in Mechelen, Belgium. The firm says demand is increasing in auto, consumer, and electronics markets.

GE Additives has acquired GeonX, a developer of software that simulates additive manufacturing, welding, machining, and heat treatment processes in industries including aerospace, automotive, and energy. GeonX’s software is called Virfac for “virtual factory.”

SK Capital has completed its acquisition of Perrigo’s active pharmaceutical ingredients business. The business, which operates mainly in Israel, will be called Wavelength Pharmaceuticals.

Mayo Clinic and Evelo Biosciences are joining to develop what Evelo calls monoclonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. Evelo will get a license to related technology developed at Mayo.

Merck & Co. has licensed T-cell-modulating biologics technology from Cue Biopharma for the treatment of autoimmune disease. Cue gets an up-front payment and could earn up to $374 million in milestones.

Genentech has expanded a license agreement with Arvinas, developer of small-molecule drugs that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas now could reap more than $650 million.

